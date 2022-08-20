Shajahan murder: 2 missing from police custody

Staff Reporter PALAKKAD
August 20, 2022 20:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The relatives of two persons taken into custody by the police in connection with the murder of CPI(M) Kunnamkad branch secretary Shajahan filed a missing complaint at Judicial First Class Magistrate Court here on Saturday.

The mothers of Awaas, 30, and Jayaraj, 34, from Kallepully, complained to the court that their sons were missing ever since the police took them into custody on August 16.

They were not among the eight persons the police arrested in connection with the murder of Shajahan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Considering the plea, judge K.E. Hisana Thasneem appointed Sreeraj Valliyode as a commission to examine if the duo in question were in custody.

Mr. Sreeraj inspected the South and North police stations in Palakkad town, and also the DySP office, but the men could not be found.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app