Shajahan murder: 2 missing from police custody

The relatives of two persons taken into custody by the police in connection with the murder of CPI(M) Kunnamkad branch secretary Shajahan filed a missing complaint at Judicial First Class Magistrate Court here on Saturday.

The mothers of Awaas, 30, and Jayaraj, 34, from Kallepully, complained to the court that their sons were missing ever since the police took them into custody on August 16.

They were not among the eight persons the police arrested in connection with the murder of Shajahan.

Considering the plea, judge K.E. Hisana Thasneem appointed Sreeraj Valliyode as a commission to examine if the duo in question were in custody.

Mr. Sreeraj inspected the South and North police stations in Palakkad town, and also the DySP office, but the men could not be found.