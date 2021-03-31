Shajahan is new SEC

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

31 March 2021 19:38 IST

A. Shajahan took charge as the State Election Commissioner (SEC) on Wednesday. He succeeds V. Bhaskaran.

Mr. Shajahan's term ends on March 30, 2026. He has taken up the new assignment after retiring from government service.

Mr. Shajahan has served as Secretary in various government departments, including general education, sports and youth welfare, minority welfare, social justice and local self-government.

He has also held the posts of Rural Development Commissioner, Director of General Education and Director of Panchayats and Urban Affairs. He has also served as the District Collector of Kollam.

Mr. Shajahan, who hails from Thiruvananthapuram, also called on Governor Arif Mohammed Khan after assuming office.