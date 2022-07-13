Shaj Kiran makes confidential confession

The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court here on Wednesday recorded a confidential confession of Shaj Kiran, whom Swapna Suresh, one of the key accused in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case, had alleged was the emissary of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Shaj Kiran gave his confidential statement under Cr.PC 164 and reportedly submitted pieces of digital evidence in the conspiracy case against the State government involving Swapna.

He later told the media that the writ filed by Swapna at the High Court was false, and that he would soon release documents proving Swapna’s designs.