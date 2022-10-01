Kerala

Shailaja flags-off State women’s convention of PSC union

CPI (M) leader K. K. Shailaja inaugurating the State women’s convention of the Kerala PSC Employees Union in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

CPI (M) Central committee member K.K. Shailaja inaugurated the State women’s convention of the Kerala PSC employees union in the city on Friday. Union State vice-president H. Sabitha Jasmin presided over the function. Union general secretary B. Jayakumar, president K. Sebastian and secretariat members R. B. Sindu and L. Sinduprabha also spoke.


