CPI (M) Central committee member K.K. Shailaja inaugurated the State women’s convention of the Kerala PSC employees union in the city on Friday. Union State vice-president H. Sabitha Jasmin presided over the function. Union general secretary B. Jayakumar, president K. Sebastian and secretariat members R. B. Sindu and L. Sinduprabha also spoke.
Shailaja flags-off State women’s convention of PSC union
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.