Shah undermining judicial process: Raja

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

25 March 2021 18:17 IST

He calls for patience until SC delivers judgement on Sabarimala

Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D. Raja has accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of undermining the judicial process through his comments on the Sabarimala women entry case.

Reacting to the Minister’s remarks made during the course of his campaign in the State recently, Mr. Raja said the alleged attempts being made to capitalise on the controversial issue for political gains smacked of ignorance towards the law of the land

“He (Mr. Shah) is not just a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, but the Home Minister of the country. He must be aware that we have an independent judiciary, a neutral Election Commission that is mandated with conducting free and fair elections as well as the rule of law, all of which constitute the fundamentals of the Indian democracy,” the CPI leader told media persons here on Thursday.

Advertising

Advertising

While dodging questions on CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran’s comment that the affidavit filed by the the State government in the Supreme Court on the Sabarimala issue will stay, Mr. Raja appealed for patience until the apex court delivered its judgment. He added that it was pointless to pre-empt the verdict and initiate debates on the issue.

Even while the Left Democratic Front (LDF) contested against the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Kerala, the Left front’s primary objective was to counter the latter’s march at the national level. Lashing out at the “opportunistic and unprincipled UDF,” Mr. Raja said the coalition would be squarely held responsible for any inroad made by the BJP at the polls in Kerala.