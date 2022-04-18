Shah to be in Thiruvananthapuram on April 29
Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah will attend Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) leadership conference here on April 29.
BJP State president K. Surendran said the State unit would appraise him of the perils posed by “love jihad” and attacks on nationalist outfits by anti-national forces. Mr. Shah would attend a party rally in the capital.
