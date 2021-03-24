Shah promises action in nun attack case

Union Minister dismisses allegations of deploying ED for political gains

None of the assailants who were involved in the brutal attack on nuns in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, will be spared, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said.

Addressing an election convention of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at Ponkunnam on Wednesday, Mr. Shah said the BJP government in UP was committed to bring the accused before the law.

“I want to assure the people of Kerala that the BJP is ruling in UP and hence Keralites need not worry about anything. Whoever is behind the incident or whoever did it, the government will take steps to bring them before the law,” Mr. Shah said.

On the occasion, Mr. Shah launched a scathing attack on the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the gold smuggling case. He dismissed allegations of deploying the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for political gains and threw a set of queries towards the Chief Minister.

“Whether the prime accused in the gold smuggling case had been working in his office and did your government give ₹3 lakh as monthly remuneration to the prime accused? Whether your Principal Secretary had made a phone call to help the accused and had the prime accused woman travelled at the government’s expense with the permission of your Principal Secretary? Why did this woman used to visit the Chief Minister repeatedly? Whether the Chief Minister’s office exerted pressure on Customs officers after the gold seizure and did you initiate a strong inquiry when the Customs and ED officers were attacked?” asked Mr. Shah.

He also spoke about how the CPI(M) was remote controlling the Public Service Commission (PSC) to fit in its cadre in government job.

Holding that the BJP government at the Centre was committed to initiate development projects in Kerala, he elaborated on the new projects allotted to the State, including the 2,000 MW Pugalur-Thrissur High Voltage Direct Current project, a 50 MW solar power project in Kasaragod and the allocation of ₹65,000 crore for the development of national highways in Kerala.

NDA candidates of all nine Assembly constituencies in the district were present at the venue. Braving the scorching sun, thousands of people had gathered at the venue to attend the function.