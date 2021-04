KALPETTA

01 April 2021 22:08 IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) election meeting at the Sreekandappa Gowder memorial stadium at Meenangadi in the district at 1.30 p.m. on Friday.

It will be Mr. Shah’s first election campaign in the district for the Assembly election, BJP northern zone general secretary K. Sadanandan said in a release.

