Shafi Parambil selected for T.M. Jacob award

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 16, 2022 18:41 IST

Shafi Parambil, MLA, has been selected for this year’s T.M. Jacob Memorial Award for the best legislator. The award, instituted in memory of the late Kerala Congress leader and former Minister, carries a purse of ₹25000, a statuette and a citation, jury chairman Sunnykutty Abraham said. It will be presented during a commemorative meeting that will be held here on October 26 to mark the 11 th death anniversary of T.M. Jacob. Minister for Local Self Governments and Excise M.B. Rajesh will inaugurate the function.

