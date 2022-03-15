Shafi Parambil raises twin murder case during Budget discussion

Congress MLA Shafi Parambil used the time allotted to him for the general discussion on the State Budget to demand a reinvestigation into the double murder of two Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activists at Venjaranmoodu here in 2020.

Earlier in the day, Speaker M.B. Rajesh had denied the Opposition leave to introduce an adjournment motion for a debate on the issue.

Mr. Parambil, who spoke at length on the case, said a social media post by a former Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leader pointed to the possibility of intra-party rivalry being the cause for the double murder.

DYFI activists Mithilaj (30) and Haque Muhammad (24) were waylaid and murdered by an armed gang. He said the Left Democratic Front had launched a witch-hunt against the Congress following the killing, with accusations levelled against Adoor Prakash, MP. Congress offices had come under attack back then, he said.

“Why is the LDF shying away from a reinvestigation? We are only saying that the truth should come out. We are not demanding that the persons who are currently accused in the case be let off,” he said.

CPI(M) MLA D.K. Murali said the Congress MLA was using the Budget discussion to raise baseless allegations, after the Speaker had denied permission for adjournment motion. It was a repeat of the same lies that were spread under the directives of Adoor Prakash after the murder had happened, he said.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal questioned whether it was right on the part of the Congress MLA to raise in a different manner an issue on which the Speaker had already given a ruling.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the Speaker's ruling was regarding Rule 50 pertaining to adjournment motion. However, any issue could be raised during Budget discussions, he said.