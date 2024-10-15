ADVERTISEMENT

Shafi delivers NNR lecture at BES School

Published - October 15, 2024 07:58 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Shafi Parambil, MP, addressing the students at BES School, Palakkad, on Tuesday.

The Brahmin Education Society (BES) conducted a motivation programme for the students of BES School here on Tuesday. Shafi Parambil, MP, led the event that marked the sixth edition of the NNR memorial lecture series.

The lecture series was being held to commemorate the BES founding president N.N. Ramachandran. BES president K.V. Vasudevan presided over the function. Vice president B. Jayarajan and secretary N.N. Krishnan addressed the gathering.

Mr. Shafi, who represented Palakkad in the Assembly before his recent election to the Lok Sabha from Vadakara, was a familiar face to the students and faculty of the school.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US