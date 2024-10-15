GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shafi delivers NNR lecture at BES School

Published - October 15, 2024 07:58 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Shafi Parambil, MP, addressing the students at BES School, Palakkad, on Tuesday.

Shafi Parambil, MP, addressing the students at BES School, Palakkad, on Tuesday.

The Brahmin Education Society (BES) conducted a motivation programme for the students of BES School here on Tuesday. Shafi Parambil, MP, led the event that marked the sixth edition of the NNR memorial lecture series.

The lecture series was being held to commemorate the BES founding president N.N. Ramachandran. BES president K.V. Vasudevan presided over the function. Vice president B. Jayarajan and secretary N.N. Krishnan addressed the gathering.

Mr. Shafi, who represented Palakkad in the Assembly before his recent election to the Lok Sabha from Vadakara, was a familiar face to the students and faculty of the school.

