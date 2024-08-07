Shadow puppetry meets artificial intelligence

A group of students and teachers from Jyothi Engineering College, Cheruthuruthy, has successfully adapted the traditional shadow puppetry art form by integrating it with advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and robotics.

Led by students Navaneeth Nalesh C.T., Devadath P.R., Kishor V. Gopal, and faculty members Christy V. Vazhappilly and Arjun K.M., this fully automated shadow puppetry system has been designed in such a way that it preserves the essence of this unique art form.

Tholpavakoothu artistes Ramachandra Pulavar, a Padma awardee, and Rajeev Pulavar from Koonathara Tholpavakoothu Kala Kendram were also part of the team and provided the authentic puppets used in the shadow play system. They offered guidance to the students and teachers.

Jyothi Engineering College’s innovation cell and Catpenter Group chairperson Jose Kattookaran, who is an alumnus of the college, have partnered in this project, which aims to pass on the fading arts to future generations using new technologies. The team is now gearing up to automate and present each story from the shadow puppetry to the public.

