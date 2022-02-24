‘Shade’ wins Jeo Smrithi award for short films

Award by Thrissur Press Club in memory of the late journalist Jeo Sunny

Award by Thrissur Press Club in memory of the late journalist Jeo Sunny

The Jeo Smrithi Awards, instituted by the Thrissur Press Club, in memory of the late journalist and short film-maker Jeo Sunny, were announced on Thursday.

Shade, a short film directed by Sudheesh Shivasankaran, won the first prize. Karuvarayin Kanavukal directed by Sarat Sundar and Scooter by Arun Kunnambath won the second and third prizes respectively.

A jury led by Fr. Benny Benedict considered 58 short films for the award. There were many films with socially relevant themes. Shade stands out in technical perfection, visual effect and maturity in presentation, the jury observed.

Theme

“It is an awareness film about protecting our environment. The movie tells the story of an old man and his pet dog. Their unconditional love will touch the hearts of all pet lovers. We have a lot to learn from animals,” says Mr. Sivasankaran, who hails from Vallissery in Avinissery panchayat.

The film has won many awards, including the ones for best story at the Indian International Film Awards (IIFF) 2021 and the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFA). It also won the best awareness short film award at the Cochin International Film Awards 2021.

Other winners

While Karuvarayin Kanavukal is about female foeticide, Scooter tells the neglect and lack of respect society has towards elderly people.