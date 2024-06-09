ADVERTISEMENT

SGOU to launch Oppam housing project

Published - June 09, 2024 08:32 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Sree Narayanaguru Open University (SGOU) will be shortly launching ‘Oppam’ a housing project announced in the 2024-25 budget of the university.

ADVERTISEMENT

The objective of the project is to provide housing to all the homeless students who are economically backward and good in studies.

During this financial year, 14 students will be included in this scheme and provided housing.

Applications for this will be accepted from June 13 through the learner support centres in all districts. Last date for submission of applications is June 25. For more details contact university headquarters in Kollam or the LSCs across Kerala.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US