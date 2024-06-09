SGOU to launch Oppam housing project

Sree Narayanaguru Open University (SGOU) will be shortly launching ‘Oppam’ a housing project announced in the 2024-25 budget of the university.

The objective of the project is to provide housing to all the homeless students who are economically backward and good in studies.

During this financial year, 14 students will be included in this scheme and provided housing.

Applications for this will be accepted from June 13 through the learner support centres in all districts. Last date for submission of applications is June 25. For more details contact university headquarters in Kollam or the LSCs across Kerala.