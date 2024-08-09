ADVERTISEMENT

SGOU syndicate seeks action against village officer, want land acquisition process re-evaluated

Updated - August 09, 2024 08:49 pm IST

Published - August 09, 2024 08:46 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Sree Narayanaguru Open University (SGOU) syndicate will submit a petition to the government demanding action against the village officer who evaluated the land identified for constructing the university headquarters. The syndicate will also request to complete the land acquisition by conducting a re-evaluation, said the officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Syndicate members have alleged that the village officer has undervalued the property with the malicious intent of stopping land acquisition.

“The 8 acres 13 cents land identified in Mundakkal village is ideal for the construction. While one cent land is priced at ₹7 to ₹10 lakh in Kollam city the village officer calculated the value at just ₹2.25 lakh per cent. The Syndicate’s demand is to take action against the village officer who obstructed the land acquisition with vested interest,” they said.

The Mundakkal village officer had fixed the total price at ₹17 crore following which the land owner informed the university officials that he is not ready for the deal. He also produced land valuation certificate by Kollam Tahsildar for the acquisition of the same property by the Kollam Corporation in 2019 and the price fixed was ₹27.77 crore. The price was fixed at ₹3.5 lakh for a cent in 2019.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Even after 4 years of its establishment, the university is functioning in a rented building. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal had sanctioned ₹100 crore for the acquisition of suitable land for the university and the construction of the headquarters. Kollam District Collector was asked to expedite the process of land acquisition.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US