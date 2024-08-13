ADVERTISEMENT

SGOU signs MoU with Keltron

Published - August 13, 2024 07:51 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Sreenarayanaguru Open University (SGOU) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to start various skill development diploma certificate programmes in collaboration with Keltron.

Keltron Managing Director Sreekumar Nair and SGOU registrar Dimpi V. Divakaran signed the MoU in the presence of Ministers R. Bindu, P. Rajeeve and university Vice-Chancellor V.P. Jagathy Raj on Tuesday in Thiruvananthapuram. “By signing this MoU, students of SGOU will get an opportunity to study skill development and vocational courses conducted by Keltron as add-on courses. Along with this, the students can do internship and technical apprenticeships at Keltron. Doing such add-on courses and internships during the study period will help the students to get a job quickly and clear the way for higher studies. The MoU is beneficial for the development of both institutions and the education sector in Kerala,” said officials. University Pro Vice-Chancellor S.V. Sudhir and Syndicate members Biju K. Mathew and Dr K. Sreevatsan were also present.  

