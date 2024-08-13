GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SGOU signs MoU with Keltron

Published - August 13, 2024 07:51 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Sreenarayanaguru Open University (SGOU) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to start various skill development diploma certificate programmes in collaboration with Keltron.

Keltron Managing Director Sreekumar Nair and SGOU registrar Dimpi V. Divakaran signed the MoU in the presence of Ministers R. Bindu, P. Rajeeve and university Vice-Chancellor V.P. Jagathy Raj on Tuesday in Thiruvananthapuram. “By signing this MoU, students of SGOU will get an opportunity to study skill development and vocational courses conducted by Keltron as add-on courses. Along with this, the students can do internship and technical apprenticeships at Keltron. Doing such add-on courses and internships during the study period will help the students to get a job quickly and clear the way for higher studies. The MoU is beneficial for the development of both institutions and the education sector in Kerala,” said officials. University Pro Vice-Chancellor S.V. Sudhir and Syndicate members Biju K. Mathew and Dr K. Sreevatsan were also present.  

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.