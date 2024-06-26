GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SGOU signs MoU with ICT Academy

Updated - June 26, 2024 06:37 pm IST

Published - June 26, 2024 06:36 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Sree Narayanaguru Open University (SGOU) has joined hands with the ICT Academy of Kerala (ICTAK) to launch various certificate programmes this academic year.

The university signed an MoU with ICTAK in the presence of Higher Education Minister R. Bindu on Tuesday. These integrated certificate programmes aim to equip graduates to work in new jobs that demand advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence. Students can add credits for these certificate courses to other courses they are pursuing.

The certificate programmes with internships will be started this academic year to help those who are currently studying in various universities in Kerala to get employment. Curriculum design and programme management of these courses will be done jointly. Students will receive a certificate from Sree Narayanaguru Open University and ICT Academy.  

