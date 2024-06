Online registration for 28 undergraduate/postgraduate programmes of Sree Narayanaguru Open University (SGOU) will start on June 20, the Registrar has said. Application and fee can be submitted only through online mode. Valid mobile number and e-mail ID are mandatory for all applicants. Prospectus containing detailed information about admission process is available on university website www.sgou.ac.in. The admission process is done through the university website only.

