SGOU, Muziris ink deal for academic collaboration

Published - September 04, 2024 09:32 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Sreenarayanaguru Open University (SGOU) and Muziris Project Ltd. under the Tourism department have inked an agreement for academic collaboration.

The agreement was signed by Sreenarayanaguru Open University Registrar Dimpi V. Divakaran and Muziris Project Ltd. managing director Manoj Kumar K. in the presence of Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu and Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas.

The agreement will aid efforts to conserve the heritage of Kollam district where the university is located and provide opportunities to the young generation to study it in depth.

The open university will associate with Muziris to identify heritage sites in Kollam and conserve them as part of the Venad Heritage Project, an extension of the Spice Route Heritage Project.

Various heritage sites in the Kollam region will be reconstructed to showcase its historical importance to the public.

A three-day international academic conference will be organised by the university in association with Muziris in December to create awareness of the rich culture and heritage of Kollam. A week-long heritage exhibition will also be held.

Sreenarayanaguru Open University Vice-Chancellor Jagathy Raj V.P. and Pro Vice-Chancellor S.V. Sudheer were present.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

