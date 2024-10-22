SGOU literary festival from November 30

Sreenarayanaguru Open University (SGOU) will conduct an international literary and cultural festival at Sree Narayana Guru Cultural Complex, Asramam, from November 30 to December 3.

Book fair, seminars and discussions on academic papers from various universities in the country will be part of the four-day festival being organised in collaboration with the District Library Council. “Kollam is a place with a rich cultural heritage and all infrastructure facilities to host the festival. The scope of the four-day festival is far beyond our regular lit fests and the government will extend all support for the same. This festival will evolve into a much bigger event in the coming years,” said Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal while releasing the logo of the festival at a function held at the Kollam Press Club on Tuesday.

The Minister added that the tag of ‘Pan Kerala University’ with students from all parts of the State would add to the appeal of the festival. “It’s for the first time that such an event is being held at the university level and it has been conceived as Kerala’s flagship literary festival,” he said.

The university has also invited research papers on various topics, including higher education, agriculture and industry as part of the festival. “The academic courses of the SGOU were started two years ago and within a short span of time 50,000 students have enrolled for various courses. Very soon the SGOU will cross the mark of one lakh students. Efforts are on to procure land for university headquarters within Kollam city limits to ensure connectivity. The government is taking special interest in the matter and the construction will start immediately after land procurement,” said the Minister.

University Vice- Chancellor V.P. Jagathy Raj presided over the function. Festival curator and secretary of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy C. Ajoy and Syndicate members Biju K. Mathew, K. Nizamuddin and K. Sreevatsan were present.

