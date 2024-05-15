 SGOU launches ‘Bibliotech’ to preserve Guru’s legacy 

Sree Narayanaguru Open University (SGOU) has started Bibliotech, a book collection drive to amass works on Sree Narayana Guru.

Individuals, libraries, educational institutions and organisations keen on preserving Guru’s legacy can donate books to the SGOU library. The project aims at collecting extensive literature related to the life and teachings of the Guru, other scholarly works, biographies, philosophical treatises and historical accounts. Books obtained through the drive will be catalogued, digitised, and made available to the public through the SGOU library.

“Along with honouring the memory of Sree Narayana Guru, this project envisages to preserve Guru’s cultural heritage and impart a deeper understanding of his visions to the new generation,” say university authorities. For more details, contact 9188920449 or library@sgou.ac.in .

