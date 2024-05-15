ADVERTISEMENT

 SGOU launches ‘Bibliotech’ to preserve Guru’s legacy 

Updated - May 15, 2024 06:45 pm IST

Published - May 15, 2024 06:44 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Sree Narayanaguru Open University (SGOU) has started Bibliotech, a book collection drive to amass works on Sree Narayana Guru. 

Individuals, libraries, educational institutions and organisations keen on preserving Guru’s legacy can donate books to the SGOU library. The project aims at collecting extensive literature related to the life and teachings of the Guru, other scholarly works, biographies, philosophical treatises and historical accounts. Books obtained through the drive will be catalogued, digitised, and made available to the public through the SGOU library. 

“Along with honouring the memory of Sree Narayana Guru, this project envisages to preserve Guru’s cultural heritage and impart a deeper understanding of his visions to the new generation,” say university authorities. For more details, contact 9188920449 or library@sgou.ac.in

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US