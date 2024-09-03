SGOU joins hands with Muziris

In order to preserve the heritage and rich tradition of Kollam district and provide an opportunity for the new generation to know and learn about it in depth, Sreenarayanaguru Open University (SGOU) will be joining hands with the Muziris Projects Limited under the Department of Tourism. University registrar Dimpi V. Divakaran and Muziris Projects Limited managing director Manoj Kumar K. will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on September 4 in the presence of Ministers R. Bindu and P.A. Mohamed Riyas. Through the initiative the new generation will get an opportunity to learn about Kollam city, one of the four early entrepots in the global maritime trade since ancient times.

As part of the Venad Heritage Project, an extension of the Spice Route Heritage Project, which aims to highlight the cultural and historical significance of the Kollam region, which was the capital of Venad in Kerala, the university will work in collaboration with Muziris to identify and preserve existing historical sites, including both natural and man-made ones. The project envisages development activities that will recreate various heritage sites to showcase the historical importance of the area to the public and emphasise its role as an important trade centre and cultural centre throughout history. SGOU has also decided to conduct a three-day international academic conference in Kollam in collaboration with the Muziris Projects Limited. The conference will be held in December along with a week-long heritage exhibition.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.