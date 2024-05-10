SGOU gets UGC approval for 6 four-year degree programmes

Six programmes of Sree Narayanaguru Open University (SGOU) have obtained University Grants Commission (UGC) approval as four-year degree courses. “The programmes will be converted to four-year structure this academic year itself. SGOU is the first open university in India to receive this recognition,” said the officials in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

BA in Malayalam, English, History and Sociology; as well as BBA and BCom programmes will be converted to the new structure from this academic year. Students can join for the four-year courses from the academic year starting from 2024 July-August. Students will get degree certificate after three years and on completion of four years honours degree certificate will be awarded.

“SGOU is starting the four-year degree course by following all the norms set by UGC. All arrangements for the same have been completed,” said Vice Chancellor V.P. Jagathy Raj. The notification of the new courses along with the 22 other UG and PG programmes offered by the university will be released soon.

At present SGOU is offering BA programmes in Hindi, Arabic, Sanskrit, Afzal Ul Ulama, Economics, Philosophy, Political Science, Psychology, Computer Applications and Nano Entrepreneurship. PG courses of SGOU include MCom, MA programmes in English, Malayalam, Hindi, Arabic, Sanskrit, History, Sociology, Economics, Philosophy, Public Administration and Political Science.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.