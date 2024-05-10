GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

SGOU gets UGC approval for 6 four-year degree programmes

Published - May 10, 2024 06:55 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Six programmes of Sree Narayanaguru Open University (SGOU) have obtained University Grants Commission (UGC) approval as four-year degree courses. “The programmes will be converted to four-year structure this academic year itself. SGOU is the first open university in India to receive this recognition,” said the officials in a statement.

BA in Malayalam, English, History and Sociology; as well as BBA and BCom programmes will be converted to the new structure from this academic year. Students can join for the four-year courses from the academic year starting from 2024 July-August. Students will get degree certificate after three years and on completion of four years honours degree certificate will be awarded.

“SGOU is starting the four-year degree course by following all the norms set by UGC. All arrangements for the same have been completed,” said Vice Chancellor V.P. Jagathy Raj. The notification of the new courses along with the 22 other UG and PG programmes offered by the university will be released soon.

At present SGOU is offering BA programmes in Hindi, Arabic, Sanskrit, Afzal Ul Ulama, Economics, Philosophy, Political Science, Psychology, Computer Applications and Nano Entrepreneurship. PG courses of SGOU include MCom, MA programmes in English, Malayalam, Hindi, Arabic, Sanskrit, History, Sociology, Economics, Philosophy, Public Administration and Political Science.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.