SGOU exams postponed

UG and PG examinations (November - December 2024 end semester) of Sree Narayanaguru Open University has been postponed. The University had received several petitions from the students requesting postponement of the examinations originally scheduled to commence on November 17 and December 1. Taking these into account, the Controller of Examinations informed that the examinations have been postponed to another date. The revised examination dates will be announced later. As per the University notification, the examination registration process will be completed on the scheduled dates. Therefore, the students have been instructed to complete the examination registration. For more details contact e23@sgou.ac.in or 9188920013 and 9188920014 during office hours.