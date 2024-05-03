SGOU examination centre change

May 03, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - KOLLAM

Students of Sreenarayanaguru Open University (SGOU) attending UG / PG first semester (2022 admission/ supplementary/improvement) examinations and UG first semester (January 2023 admission) examinations can change the examination centre.

The facility will be available subject to seat availability at the examination centre. Application can be made till May 7 through the student’s login. Those who have availed the facility once have to apply again for changing the examination centre with a fee of ₹250.