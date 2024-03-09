SGOU arts festival begins

March 09, 2024 06:18 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - KOLLAM

Minister of Higher Education and Social Justice R. Bindu has said the government aims to provide education to marginalised sections in society.

She was inaugurating the first arts festival of Sreenarayanaguru Open University at Sree Narayana Guru Cultural Complex, Asramam, on Saturday.

“The role of Sreenarayanaguru Open University in offering education to all levels of society is unparalleled. Within a short period of time the university has progressed far with 22,000 students and 28 courses. The university was recently awarded a grant of ₹1 crore by the Ministry of Education, which is a proof of its excellence,” said the Minister, who added that the participation of SGOU will be ensured at the Kerala Inter-University Arts Festival.

Pointing out that Kerala is the only State that properly organises arts festival from the school level, Dr. Bindu said that education should equip students to embrace the diversity of our culture. “Such festivals can help develop the talent of students and promote teamwork,” she said.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J.Chinchurani, who presided over the function, said SGOU is Kollam’s pride. District panchayat president P K Gopan, SGOU Vice-Chancellor P.M. Mubarak Pasha, Pro Vice-Chancellor S. V. Sudhir, syndicate members K. Srivatsan, T.M. Vijayan and K. Anushree were among those who spoke on the occasion.

More than 4,000 students from 23 Learning Study Centres (LSC) across the State are participating in the two-day festival that concludes on Sunday. There are 93 events and nine venues named after dignified figures including actor Jayan, Devarajan, Kakkanadan, K P Appan, Sambasivan, Chavara Parukutty, Jayapala Panicker, Thirunallur Karunakaran and O Madhavan.

Kalapratibha and Kalatilakam awards will be given to the students who score the highest points in individual events. The overall trophy will be awarded to the LSC with the highest points. Students securing first, second and third positions will be awarded grace marks and certificates. Winners who are under 26 years of age will be given an opportunity to represent the open university in the Inter-University Arts Festival.