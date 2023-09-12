HamberMenu
SGOU approves the curriculum framework for four-year UG programmes

A student who successfully completes three years will get a graduation certificate. Forty four more credits are required for the fourth year and on successful completion, an honours degree or an honours with research degree will be awarded

September 12, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The academic council of Sreenarayana Guru Open University (SGOU) has approved the curriculum framework for the four-year undergraduate (UG) programmes commencing from 2024.

The council had considered the proposals submitted by Task Force convener Dr. M. Jayaprakash. As per the programme that has 132 credits including one major and two minors, the students have to study value-added courses and skill development courses in every semester.

A student who successfully completes three years will get a graduation certificate and can take leave from the university. Forty four more credits are required for the fourth year and on successful completion, an honours degree or an honours with research degree will be awarded.

According to university officials, the curriculum framework substantially deviates in approach and content from the guidelines prescribed by the Kerala State Higher Education Council. The council also approved the curriculum framework for the innovative academic programme ‘BA Nano Entrepreneurship’. It was also decided in the meeting to include the open book evaluation system on an experimental basis for the postgraduate courses from the next academic year. Vice Chancellor Dr. P.M. Mubarak Pasha presided over the meeting that also decided to approach the UGC to extend the admission process for the year 2023-24 to the month of October instead of ending it on September 30.

