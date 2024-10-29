SGOU achieved a unique feat in higher education: R. Bindu

Sreenarayanaguru Open University has achieved a unique feat in the field of higher education during the past four years, Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice R. Bindu said here on Tuesday (October 29,2024).

Inaugurating the second phase development projects of the university, she added that the students of SGOU are a cross section of the Kerala society. “Students of SGOU include people from all sections and age groups. The university has an ecosystem that is open to everyone in the academic field. The open university is a boon for those who couldn’t persue their studies due to multiple reasons. The open university will have its own headquarters in Kollam district very soon and it has the full support of the government,” said Dr. Bindu.

SGOU had started 29 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes with the approval of UGC (University Grants Commission )-Distance Education Bureau (DEB) within five years of its establishment and it currently has 50,000 students enrolled for various courses. The Minister inaugurated the academic block at BSNL in Vellaithambalam, which includes a renovated seminar hall and a virtual studio, and Total Software Solutions. A memorandum of understanding for conducting a certificate course in collaboration with TKM College of Engineering was also signed. Vice-Chancellor V.P. Jagathy Raj presided over the function while M Mukesh, MLA, was the chief guest. The Minister also released the self-learning material for BSc Data Science and Analytics programme on the occasion.