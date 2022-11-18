S.G. Panicker assumes charge as AAI souther region head

November 18, 2022 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

S.G. Panicker has assumed charge as Regional Executive Director, Southern Region, Airports Authority of India (AAI), Chennai. A native of Kollam, Mr. Panicker would be overseeing the activities of 26 airports across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, and Pondicherry, carrying out Airport Operations, Communication Navigation Surveillance, and Air Traffic Management services, said a recent release.

Mr. Panicker had worked at AAI Corporate headquarters, New Delhi in planning and was instrumental in setting up of new terminal buildings at Bhopal, Indore, and Aurangabad airports. He had also served as General Manager (Engg.) at Trichy Project, Chennai Airport, Chennai Regional Headquarters, and Northern and Eastern Regional headquarters. He had begun his career in Fertilizer and Chemical Travancore Limited (FACT), at Udyogamondal in 1989, said the release.