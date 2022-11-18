S.G. Panicker assumes charge as AAI souther region head

November 18, 2022 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Trending

  1. Vikram-S, India’s first private rocket, lifts off from ISRO spaceport
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Here are the squads and schedules of all teams
  3. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  4. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  5. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief

S.G. Panicker has assumed charge as Regional Executive Director, Southern Region, Airports Authority of India (AAI), Chennai. A native of Kollam, Mr. Panicker would be overseeing the activities of 26 airports across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, and Pondicherry, carrying out Airport Operations, Communication Navigation Surveillance, and Air Traffic Management services, said a recent release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Panicker had worked at AAI Corporate headquarters, New Delhi in planning and was instrumental in setting up of new terminal buildings at Bhopal, Indore, and Aurangabad airports. He had also served as General Manager (Engg.) at Trichy Project, Chennai Airport, Chennai Regional Headquarters, and Northern and Eastern Regional headquarters. He had begun his career in Fertilizer and Chemical Travancore Limited (FACT), at Udyogamondal in 1989, said the release.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US