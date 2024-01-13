SG 3: YC march to SP office

January 13, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - PALAKKAD

A march taken out by the Youth Congress to the District Police Chief’s office here on Saturday ended in the used of force and water cannon to disperse the protesters. The march was in protest against the arrest of Youth Congress State president Rahul Mankoottathil.

Police stopped the march 100 metres away from the office. The workers sat on the ground and protested. Inaugurating the march, Youth Congress State vice president O.J. Janeesh said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was using blind power in the State.

He warned that the Youth Congress would handle the police if they behaved like goondas. Youth Congress district president K.S. Jayaghosh presided over the function. State officebearers Pratheesh Madhavan, Shafeek Athikkode, C. Vishnu, Arun Kumar Palakkurissi, and Jithesh Narayanan, and district leaders Ratheesh Puthusseri, Vineesh Karimpara, K. Sanoj, and P.T. Ajmal were among those who spoke.

