Works on new Bhasmakkulam begins at Sabarimala

The Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple will soon feature a new ‘Bhasmakkulam’ at a different location in Sannidhanam.

In response to concerns over contamination in the existing Bhasmakkulam – a ritualistic pond – the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) commenced construction of a new pond on Sunday. During a brief ceremony held between 12:00 and 12:30 PM, Sabarimala’s chief priest (Tantri) Kantararu Rajeevaru and TDB President P.S. Prashanth jointly laid the foundation stones for both the new pond and the Kanana Ganapati Mandapam at Sabarimala.

The new Bhasmakkulam is being built near the Makara Jyoti and Sabari guest houses. Vastu expert and Devaswom Sthapathi K. Muralidharan identified the locations for these projects, while K.G. Anil Kumar, CMD of ICL FinCorp, is funding the construction.

Officials noted that the new Bhasmakkulam will incorporate modern purification systems. The construction work, led by sculptor M.R. Rajesh from Poojappura, Thiruvananthapuram, will be supervised by the Public Works department under TDB.

The Board decided to construct a new pond after the Tantri and other experts expressed concerns about the current pond’s location beneath the Sannidhanam flyover. The area around the pond has seen several new constructions, including the ‘Annadana Mandapam’ and public toilets, raising concerns about wastewater from these buildings contaminating the pond.

Meanwhile, officials announced that the next meeting to review preparations for the annual Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season will be held on August 21.

