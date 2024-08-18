GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Street dog menace continues to disrupt life in Thrissur city 

Updated - August 18, 2024 09:23 pm IST

Published - August 18, 2024 09:22 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
A pack of stray dogs at Udaya Nagar, near Ayyanthole in Thrissur.

A pack of stray dogs at Udaya Nagar, near Ayyanthole in Thrissur. | Photo Credit: K.K. Najeeb

Stray dog menace has escalated significantly in and around Thrissur city, causing alarm among residents, particularly pedestrians.

Street dogs tend to be violent, mostly when they feel threatened or are intimidated. They roam the streets, chasing pedestrians, fighting among themselves as well as with other packs of dogs. Despite repeated complaints to the authorities, the stray dog menace continues unabated, according to the residents.

A 59-year-old woman was severely injured after being attacked by a pack of dogs at Udaya Nagar, near Ayyanthole recently. Valli, a daily wage worker, was returning home after work when the dogs charged at her from behind, causing deep wounds on her legs. Local residents, alerted by her screams for help, rushed to her aid.

Residents of Uday Nagar report that stray dogs frequently chase children heading to the nearby school. They also complain that some people are feeding dogs at various locations on the road, which attract stray dogs from the surrounding areas.

“Around 30 or more dogs are frequently seen in the area. Their numbers have grown considerably since some people began feeding them here. In the absence of any animal birth control programme in place, their population continues to rise,” a resident of Udhaya Nagar said.

People allege that the dogs damage shoes, clothes and even mudguards of the cars parked in sheds. They also complain that fights between the packs of dogs create chaos during the nights.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.