Street dog menace continues to disrupt life in Thrissur city 

Stray dog menace has escalated significantly in and around Thrissur city, causing alarm among residents, particularly pedestrians.

Street dogs tend to be violent, mostly when they feel threatened or are intimidated. They roam the streets, chasing pedestrians, fighting among themselves as well as with other packs of dogs. Despite repeated complaints to the authorities, the stray dog menace continues unabated, according to the residents.

A 59-year-old woman was severely injured after being attacked by a pack of dogs at Udaya Nagar, near Ayyanthole recently. Valli, a daily wage worker, was returning home after work when the dogs charged at her from behind, causing deep wounds on her legs. Local residents, alerted by her screams for help, rushed to her aid.

Residents of Uday Nagar report that stray dogs frequently chase children heading to the nearby school. They also complain that some people are feeding dogs at various locations on the road, which attract stray dogs from the surrounding areas.

“Around 30 or more dogs are frequently seen in the area. Their numbers have grown considerably since some people began feeding them here. In the absence of any animal birth control programme in place, their population continues to rise,” a resident of Udhaya Nagar said.

People allege that the dogs damage shoes, clothes and even mudguards of the cars parked in sheds. They also complain that fights between the packs of dogs create chaos during the nights.