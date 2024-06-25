State to write to Nagaland to stop vehicles violating body building codes

The State government will write to the Nagaland government to call its attention into the issue of altering of body building codes by vehicles registered in that State, said Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar.

Replying to a calling attention motion in the Assembly on Tuesday, the Minister said an investigation into the luxury inter-state stage carrier that was involved in an accident in Kochi that killed a motorcyclist when it overturned while trying to halt at a busy junction, revealed that the bus had violated body building codes to provide six additional sleeping berths on the bus.

This was one of the main reasons for the loss of control over the bus which led to the accident, the Minister replied. “There are a lot of stage carriers registered in Nagaland plying in the State in violation of the body building codes to accommodate more passengers and goods. Vehicles registered in Kerala or neighbouring States like Tamil Nadu cannot be subjected to body alterations or designs,” he said.

Mr. Ganesh submitted that this is a serious issue, and the State would write to the Nagaland authorities to bring the issue to their attention or send a team to there to appraise them about the violation.