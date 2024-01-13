GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SG 3: MT’s remarks enlightenment for Left, says Binoy Viswam

January 13, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

CPI State secretary Binoy Viswam said here on Saturday that Jnanpith laureate M.T. Vasudevan Nair’s recent critical remarks could be an enlightenment for the Left. MT’s remarks reflected high hopes for the Left, he said.

Addressing the media at the Kerala Gazetted Officers Federation State conference here, Mr. Viswam said that Communist movements held MT as a great writer. MT’s words were received with respect, and not with animosity, he said.

“MT is among the thousands who repose faith in the Left,” he said, adding that his words would be held with the humility and seriousness they deserve.

Mr. Viswam said that a stronger bond between the CPI and the CPI(M) had become critical for the country, and that he would strive for unity of both Communist parties.

Inaugurating the 28th State conference of the Kerala Gazetted Officers Federation here, Mr. Viswam called upon the employees to be aware of the challenges being faced by the Constitution. “That consciousness should be the politics of civil services,” he said.

Federation State president K.S. Sajikumar presided over the function. Mr. Viswam said that the Constitution remained the foundation of governance and power in the country, and the employees were duty bound to protect the Constitution. “People see governance and power through the employees,” he said.

Mr. Sajikumar hoisted the flag before the inauguration. Organising committee chairman K.P. Sureshraj welcomed the gathering. Kisan Sabha general secretary V. Chamunni spoke. Federation general secretary V.M. Haris presented a report. State secretariat member M.S. Vimal Kumar proposed a vote of thanks.

Ends

