Green army volunteers present Minister with 51 saplings

On Sunday, 51 green army members from various schools in the district presented 51 varieties of plants to Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty in connection with the 51st anniversary of World Environment Day celebrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The green army (Haritha Sena) volunteers reached Rose House, official residence of the Minister, bringing with them the 51 saplings aimed at spreading the message of World Environment Day.

The programme was organised by eco clubs functioning in schools under the Union Ministry of Environment as part of their environmental education programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

The volunteers brought with them saplings of jackfruit, gooseberry, cashew, lime, rose apple, teak, star gooseberry, jamun, bamboo, and ‘anjali.’

The Minister showed the students to a peanut fruit tree planted by them at the Rose House last year that had borne fruit. He told them that special attention was being given to nurturing trees. He also tried to spend time with the trees on the premises. Like humans, nature too had certain rights, but denying them was responsible for all natural disasters, he reminded them.

National green army district coordinator Binny Sahithy presided over the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.