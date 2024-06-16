GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Green army volunteers present Minister with 51 saplings

Published - June 16, 2024 09:45 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Green army volunteers from schools in the district presenting 51 saplings to Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty in connection with 51st anniversary of World Environment Day celebrations.

Green army volunteers from schools in the district presenting 51 saplings to Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty in connection with 51st anniversary of World Environment Day celebrations.

On Sunday, 51 green army members from various schools in the district presented 51 varieties of plants to Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty in connection with the 51st anniversary of World Environment Day celebrations.

The green army (Haritha Sena) volunteers reached Rose House, official residence of the Minister, bringing with them the 51 saplings aimed at spreading the message of World Environment Day.

The programme was organised by eco clubs functioning in schools under the Union Ministry of Environment as part of their environmental education programme.

The volunteers brought with them saplings of jackfruit, gooseberry, cashew, lime, rose apple, teak, star gooseberry, jamun, bamboo, and ‘anjali.’

The Minister showed the students to a peanut fruit tree planted by them at the Rose House last year that had borne fruit. He told them that special attention was being given to nurturing trees. He also tried to spend time with the trees on the premises. Like humans, nature too had certain rights, but denying them was responsible for all natural disasters, he reminded them.

National green army district coordinator Binny Sahithy presided over the event.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.