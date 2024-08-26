ADVERTISEMENT

Ashtami Rohini Vallasadya held

Published - August 26, 2024 07:12 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

Ashtami Rohini Vallasadya, the annual ritualistic mass feast, was held with traditional fervour at Sree Parthasarathy Temple in Aranmula on August 26.

Thousands of people, including the crew of 52 Palliyodams (snakeboats), attended the sumptuous feast, which was served on the sprawling temple premises by the banks of the Pampa River. Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi inaugurated the feast at a function attended by Health Minister Veena George. The feast was organised by the Palliyoda Seva Sanghom in association with the Travancore Devaswom Board.

The Vallasadya began around 11 a.m. in an atmosphere charged with devotion. Excitement reached a crescendo as the guests, in keeping with tradition, began demanding dishes in the typical Vanchippattu style. A total of 44 dishes were served as part of the feast.

As a prelude to the feast, a ceremonial parade of the Palliyodams was held on the Pampa River, and the oarsmen were given a traditional reception at the temple ghats.

The curd served at the feast was brought from Chenappady village in Kottayam the previous day, while the vegetables used were procured in association with Horticorp.

