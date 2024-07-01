Milma launches palada payasam and tender coconut ice-cream

Milma has launched ready-to-drink palada payasam and tender coconut ice-cream, in a bid to tap into the demand for products with a unique Kerala flavour.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two products are the latest additions to a bouquet of products launched by the Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma) as part of the ‘Repositioning Milma’ campaign.

Milma palada payasam is being launched with support from the Malabar regional cooperative union of Milma.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tender coconut ice cream is a product of Milma’s Ernakulam Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union (ERCMPU).

Each 400 gm Milma palada payasam packet, prepared without adding preservatives, is priced at ₹150, and serves four people. Milma chairman K.S. Mani said the palada payasam, which has a one-year shelf life, will enable the traditional sweet dish to be available abroad as well.

Describing the tender coconut ice cream as a premium-range product, ERCMPU chairman M.T. Jayan said that the union was in the process of exploring new flavours in the ice cream segment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.