Milma launches palada payasam and tender coconut ice-cream

Milma has launched ready-to-drink palada payasam and tender coconut ice-cream, in a bid to tap into the demand for products with a unique Kerala flavour.

The two products are the latest additions to a bouquet of products launched by the Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma) as part of the ‘Repositioning Milma’ campaign.

Milma palada payasam is being launched with support from the Malabar regional cooperative union of Milma.

The tender coconut ice cream is a product of Milma’s Ernakulam Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union (ERCMPU).

Each 400 gm Milma palada payasam packet, prepared without adding preservatives, is priced at ₹150, and serves four people. Milma chairman K.S. Mani said the palada payasam, which has a one-year shelf life, will enable the traditional sweet dish to be available abroad as well.

Describing the tender coconut ice cream as a premium-range product, ERCMPU chairman M.T. Jayan said that the union was in the process of exploring new flavours in the ice cream segment.