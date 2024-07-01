GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Milma launches palada payasam and tender coconut ice-cream

Published - July 01, 2024 08:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Milma has launched ready-to-drink palada payasam and tender coconut ice-cream, in a bid to tap into the demand for products with a unique Kerala flavour.

The two products are the latest additions to a bouquet of products launched by the Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma) as part of the ‘Repositioning Milma’ campaign.

Milma palada payasam is being launched with support from the Malabar regional cooperative union of Milma.

The tender coconut ice cream is a product of Milma’s Ernakulam Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union (ERCMPU).

Each 400 gm Milma palada payasam packet, prepared without adding preservatives, is priced at ₹150, and serves four people. Milma chairman K.S. Mani said the palada payasam, which has a one-year shelf life, will enable the traditional sweet dish to be available abroad as well.

Describing the tender coconut ice cream as a premium-range product, ERCMPU chairman M.T. Jayan said that the union was in the process of exploring new flavours in the ice cream segment.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.