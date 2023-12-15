GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SFI’s black flag protests against Governor to continue: Govindan

December 15, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan said in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday that the Students Federation of India’s (SFI) black flag protests against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s attempt to “stack the Senates of State-funded universities with Sangh Parivar nominees” would continue. “Mr. Khan, who was at the end of his tenure, believed he could ingratiate himself with the Sangh Parivar by raving and ranting against the government and repeatedly besmirching Kerala’s image,” he added.

