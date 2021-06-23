SFI’s biriyani, payasam challenges become a hit in Kerala’s Malappuram district

The SFI is conducting biriyani and payasam challenges under its area committees in the district to raise funds to help poor students procure mobile phones for online studies

‘Biriyani challenge’ appears to be the latest fad in Malappuram district in Kerala. Thousands of biriyani packets were distributed in the last few days, and a few more thousands are to be given away in the coming ones, thanks to a new challenge taken up by the Students Federation of India (SFI).

The SFI is conducting biriyani and payasam challenges under its area committees in the district in order to raise funds to help poor students procure mobile phones for online studies. Unofficial surveys have found that more than 5,000 students are in need of mobile phones for online studies in the district.

“A proactive approach is the best way to address the issue of online education. Although it will not be an easy task, we are trying our best to reach out to maximum number of students in need of mobile

phones for their studies,” said E. Afsal, SFI district president. The student body has ordered 500 smartphones in the first phase, while more are in the offing.

The biriyani and payasam challenges have been well received by the people of Malappuram irrespective of their party affiliations. SFI Tanur area committee stood on top by distributing about 6,500 biriyani packets on Sunday. Although they sold each packet for ₹100, many buyers chipped in some extra bucks for the cause. While SFI workers procured the biriyani and payasam ingredients through sponsorships, chefs too offered their services at a concessional rate.

“We touched the 6,500-mark as we received last-minute orders for biriyani packets in bulk. The challenge is going steady,” said Abhijit V.P., SFI Tanur area secretary.

When the Mankada, Tirur, Edappal, Valanchery and Tanur area committees of the SFI successfully completed their biriyani challenge, the Wandoor, Edakkara and Nilambur committees are gearing up for the task.

The Perinthalmanna and Manjeri committees took up the payasam challenge. When the Manjeri unit sold 2,000 litres of payasam, the Perinthalmanna unit sold 1,600 litres.

Old newspaper challenge

Apart from the biriyani and payasam challenges, the SFI is also conducting old newspaper and scrap challenges to help poor students.

“Collecting scrap and old newspapers from houses requires a lot of physical effort. But we are doing it as a challenge, and people are lending us great support,” said Mr. Afsal.

Several individuals, including Calicut University vice chancellor, pro-vice chancellor, registrar and security officer, Malayalam University vice chancellor and Mappila Kala Academy chairman too have donated

mobile phones for the cause.