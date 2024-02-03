SFIO probe will expose the shady dealings of LDF and UDF: K. Surendran

February 03, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran has said the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) inquiry into Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter T. Veena’s IT firm will expose the corrupt activities of the leaders of both Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF).

Addressing a press conference after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s Kerala Padayatra reached Attingal on Saturday, Mr. Surendran accused Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan and senior UDF leaders including Ramesh Chennithala and P.K. Kunhalikutty of having received kickbacks from corporate firms.

“The unholy nexus of LDF and UDF leaders are aimed at protecting the interests of such private firms. The government has been aiding these companies by not collecting tax arrears, which amounts to over ₹25,000 crore as recorded in the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report,” he alleged.

The purported political arrangement between the LDF and the UDF was on display when the Assembly passed a resolution against the Centre for allegedly encroaching on the State’s economic autonomy, the BJP leader asserted.

Mr. Surendran also claimed the State-wide rally taken out by the BJP-led NDA has been receiving tremendous reception owing to the faith reposed in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “guarantees”. The numerous social welfare schemes initiated by the Central government, along with the growing disillusionment towards the LDF government’s misgovernance, has improved NDA’s electoral prospects in Kerala.