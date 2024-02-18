ADVERTISEMENT

SFI workers wave black flag at Governor in Kannur

February 18, 2024 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST -  Kannur

Two SFI leaders arrested and later released

The Hindu Bureau

The police arrest SFI leaders who waived black flag at Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s convoy at Mattanur in Kannur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Students Federation of India (SFI) activists waived black flags at Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in Kannur on Sunday evening.

The Governor, who arrived by a flight at Kannur International airport, was on his way to Wayanad to meet the family members of Ajeesh, who was killed by a wild elephant. The SFI members waved black flags at Mr. Khan’s convoy at Mattanur town.

The police arrested SFI president A. Abinav, a resident of Vengad and SFI area secretary Akshay, of Thilangeri, at 8.45 p.m.

Support our reporting.
SFI and DYFI activists staged protest soon thereafter.

The police told media persons that the arrested leaders have been released.

