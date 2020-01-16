SFI to reform policies after two decades

For the first time in over two decades, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), the students’ wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI (M)], has embarked on a mission to reorient its policies in the State.

The move assumes significance as it has come against the backdrop of unsavoury incidents that have put the organisation in the dock in recent times.

Discussions

In a bid to reform the organisation in accordance with modern day challenges, the SFI has commenced discussions at various levels to revise its policy document that has been its driving force since its adoption in 1997. While outlining the responsibilities of the organisation, the draft document also calls for incorporating changes in its style of functioning.

The discussions have centred on the nature of activism and student leadership that could be pursued in campuses henceforth.

The organisation, which has publicly decried violent tendencies that have disrupted peace in colleges of late, also touched upon regressive practices among the student community.

CPI (M) State secretariat member and former SFI national president K.N. Balagopal, who inaugurated a State-level convention that was organised here on Thursday to initiate the discussions, lashed out at those who sought to impose stringent controls on campus activism, which has been branded as disruptive by various sections.

Freedom of expression

Attempts to muffle the freedom of expression of the student community must be opposed at all costs, he said.

SFI national president V.P. Sanu, State secretary Sachin Dev and president Vineesh V.A. led the discussions.