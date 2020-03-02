SFI to legally fight ban on protests

Students Federation of India (SFI) leaders have said that they will legally fight the recent High Court verdict that banned any forms of agitation on school and college campuses.

In a press release here on Monday, SFI leaders V.A. Vineesh and K.M. Sachin Dev said the ban would eventually prevent students from fighting for their rights.

They appealed to the State government to come up with a new law to bypass the court order. They added that the rights and privileges now being enjoyed by the students were the result of the agitations held in the past.

Constitutional rights of students were being denied on campuses.

A State-level campaign to make students aware of their democratic rights on campuses and the need to raise their voice against injustice would be launched, they said.