SFI to legally fight ban on protests

Students Federation of India (SFI) leaders have said that they will legally fight the recent High Court verdict that banned any forms of agitation on school and college campuses.
In a press release here on Monday, SFI leaders V.A. Vineesh and K.M. Sachin Dev said the ban would eventually prevent students from fighting for their rights.
They appealed to the State government to come up with a new law to bypass the court order. They added that the rights and privileges now being enjoyed by the students were the result of the agitations held in the past.
Constitutional rights of students were being denied on campuses.
A State-level campaign to make students aware of their democratic rights on campuses and the need to raise their voice against injustice would be launched, they said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.